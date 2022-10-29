Anushka Sharma's Kolkata Trip Was All About Eating, Praying And Cuddling With Daughter Vamika | See Pics

ANUSHKA Sharma is busy working on her upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress', in which she will be seen in the role of the cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress has wrapped up a schedule of the film and she was in Kolkata to shoot a part of Chakda Xpress. She has posted pictures of what she did in Kolkata apart from shooting.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Eat-Pray-Love: My Kolkata photo dump!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

She named the places she visited and named the delicacies she ate as well in the caption. In the second picture, she can be seen holding her daughter, Vamika.

Anushka penned a heartfelt note for Virat Kohli on India's win. She wrote, "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in people's lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

She added, "You are a wonderful wonderful man, my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before!"

"So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin," she concluded.

Talking about Chakda Xpress, Anushka wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

Chakda Xpress will release in 2023 on Netflix.