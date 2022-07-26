Anushka Sharma Is All Smiles As She Enjoys Her 'Paris Musings' | See Here

Anushka Sharma is currently having a ball in Paris. The actress keeps her fans updated about her professional and personal life through social media posts. She has shared some beautiful pictures from Paris and her fans are just lovestruck by her stunning photos. Anushka can be seen happily posing for the camera while standing at the window.

Sharing the photo, Anushka wrote, "Mere saamne wali khidki mein…Paris musings".

As soon as Anushka posted the pictures, fans spammed the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. One person commented, "How beautiful", with heart eyes emoticons.

Earlier, Anushka posted some pictures enjoying eating croissants Sharing the pictures, Anushka wrote, "When in Paris .. eat many croissants".

To this Parineeti Chopra commented, "Send me some to London. Thanks and regards."

Anushka was recently shooting for her upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress'. She informed her fans that she has wrapped up the first schedule of the film. Sharing the update, Anushka wrote, "SCHEDULE ONE DONE More to follow.. #ChakdaXpress". Anushka shared a picture of a cricket ball, with 'It's a schedule wrap' written on it.

Anushka kept her fans updated about Chakda Xpress. She shared a behind the scene video of the table read of Chakda Xpress. She wrote in the caption, "Will strive to bring my all to the table #TableRead #ChakdaXpress #FilmPrep". In the video, Renuka Sahane and Mahesh Thakur can be seen with Anushka.

Anushka announced Chakda Xpress in early 2022. Announcing the film, she wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

Chakda Xpress is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie will stream on Netflix.