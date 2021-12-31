New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Anushka Sharma, who stayed away from the silver screen for almost 3 years is all set to return with not one or two but three big films. The actress was last seen in Zero in 2018, opposite Shah Rukh Khan, and ever since then, she chose to take a back seat by producing critically acclaimed web series Paatal Lok and co-producing a film, Bulbbul, streaming on Netflix.

Anushka will sign three films, out of which two will be theatrical releases, and one will be OTT original film that would be touted to be the biggest film ever shot for the digital platform in India.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, a source revealed, "Anushka Sharma is returning to acting in 2022, and that’s with not one, but three big films, giving her fans ample reasons to rejoice. Two will be big screen entertainers and one is conceptualized as one of the biggest films to be produced for the digital space in India. The string of announcements will begin from early next year.”

The source further added that Anushka is gearing up to be back stronger than ever before with these three films, keeping in mind the sensibilities of today's audience. In the coming years, the actress wants to concentrate on her acting career, and be part of some remarkable films.

Besides this, in the upcoming year, Anushka will be producing two films, namely Mai and Qala, one of which stars Irrfan Khan's elder son, Babil Khan.

Talking about her personal life, earlier this year, on February 11, the actress embraced motherhood and welcomed her first child Vamika, along with her husband, Virat Kohli.

Coming back to her acting career, the actress has been part of three films that crossed the Rs 300 crore mark, namely Sultan, PK and Sanju. Now, her fans are eagerly waiting for the actress to once again dazzle the big screen with her presence.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv