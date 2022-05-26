New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Last night was all about two things, one IPL Eliminator Match and the second was Karan Johar's birthday bash. Karan celebrated his birthday at Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai, and several B-town celebs marked their presence including Anushka Sharma, Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Rohit Shetty, Farah Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and other. During both the event, it was one couple who managed to win hearts. First was Virat Kohli's led RCB team in IPL, and second was Anushka's gorgeous dress at KJO's party.

Anushka was among the B-town celebs who attended Karan Johar's birthday bash, and oh boy! the actress looked absolutely stunning in a black long gown. While, Virat's-led RCB won the match against Lucknow Super Giant and made their way to qualifiers two. Meanwhile, Anushka's dress was Rs 81, 000 from the brand Elisabetta Franchi. She accessorised the look with gold accessories and wore high-heel.

Anushka opted for beachy waves for her hair and kept her make-up minimal. The actress took to her Instagram profile and dropped a bunch of pictures that were adored by fans. Sharing the pictures, Anushka wrote "Two hours past my bedtime but looking fine".

Take a look at Anushka's pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

As soon as the post went online, fans spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Apart from fans, Anushka's friends from the industry also commented on her picture. While Ruhani Sharma wrote, 'Stunnerrrrrr', Rhea Kapoor dropped a fire emoji in the comment section.

The one person who was absolutely stunned by Anushka's look was her husband Virat. Event the cricketer also took to the comment section, and wrote 'Wow' and dropped a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, on Anushka's work front, the actress will make a come back on the silver screens after a gap of four years. Anushka is currently gearing up for the upcoming release 'Chakda Xpress', which is based on the life of the Indian cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. This will be Anushka's first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen