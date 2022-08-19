Anushka Sharma In Yellow Co-Ord Set Is All About Chic And Glamour | See Pics

Anushka Sharma never fails to keep her fans updated about her professional and personal life through social media. She posts many adorable pictures on social media and her fans are always lovestruck by her beautiful photos. The actress has now posted some other pictures as well and she looks drop dead gorgeous in them. Anushka has made the heads turn in yellow co-ord set.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "What’s better than a nice walk in the park? Sitting on a bench".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

As soon as Anushka posted the pictures, her fans spammed the comment section with heart and heart eyes emoticon. Meanwhile, Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri also showered their love on these pictures. Anushka looks gorgoeus in a pastel yellow co-ord set.

She was earlier in Paris and shared many pictures on Instagram. In one of the pictures, she can be seen posingf from a balcony. Sharing the photo, Anushka wrote, "Mere saamne wali khidki mein…Paris musings".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Earlier, Anushka posted some pictures enjoying eating croissants Sharing the pictures, Anushka wrote, "When in Paris .. eat many croissants". To this Parineeti Chopra commented, "Send me some to London. Thanks and regards."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Meanwhile, Anushka has wrapped up the first schedule of her upcomimg film 'Chakda Xpress'. Sharing the update, Anushka wrote, "SCHEDULE ONE DONE More to follow.. #ChakdaXpress". Anushka shared a picture of a cricket ball, with 'It's a schedule wrap' written on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

She announced Chakda Xpress in early 2022. She wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

Chakda Xpress will stream on Netflix and is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.