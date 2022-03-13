New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who is very active on social media enjoys a large fan following. She every now and then treats her fans and followers to stunning pictures of her. On Sunday, taking to Instagram, Anushka posted some sun-kissed pictures of her that proved she loves good lighting.

The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of sunkissed pictures in which she could be seen wearing a green-knit sweater that layered over a white tee. She was flaunting her short hair and looked stunning in minimal makeup. Sharing the post, she captioned it, "Main good light ki deewani hoon."

Check out Anushka Sharma's pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

As soon as she shared the post, internet users began flooding with likes and comments, till now, the post has accumulated 1,192,489 likes and many comments. Zoya Akhtar, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Saba Pataudi dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Anushka had shared a video that gave a glimpse of her preparation for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. This Netflix film sees Anushka playing popular cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Sharing the post she had written, "Get-Sweat-Go! 🏏#ChakdaXpress #prep getting hard and intense as we are counting days 🎬."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Talking about 'Chakda Xpress', Anushka had said, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport.

This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket." On the work front, apart from Chakda Xpress, Anushka will also be seen in Kaneda. She was last seen in Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Posted By: Ashita Singh