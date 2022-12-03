Anushka Sharma Heaps Praises On Triptii Dimri For Her Performance In Qala: 'Work Of Art'

Triptii Dimri starrer 'Qala' was released two days ago on Netflix gaining positive reviews from critics and audiences. The film helmed and written by Anvitaa Dutt is a psychological thriller film revolving around the turbulent relationship between a singer and her mother. The film also features Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan, marking the debut of Irfan Khan's son.

As the film gained immense praise from the netizens and critics, many B-town celebrities also came forward and hailed the performances and story of the film. Taking to her Instagram account, actress Anushka Sharma also watched the movie and praised the cast and their performances.

The film was made under the banner of Clean Slate Films which was a venture by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma, who is also the producer of the film. However, earlier this year, Anushka Sharma stepped down from production and gave the chains to her brother, disclosing the news on her Instagram handle.

Anushka Sharma called the film a work of art as she shared a poster of 'Qala' and wrote, "A daughter's heartbreaking yearning for her mother's love. Qala is a work of art. It's heartbreaking and exhilarating equally. Exhilarating because of the genius of each department that comes through in telling this detailed story and heartbreaking for portraying emotional abuse by an emotionally unstable parent in a way that's never been done before by a film."

Applauding the performances of director Anvitaa Dutt, lead Tripti Dimri, and her brother Karnesh Ssharma, the actress further quoted, "Anvitaa Dutt UFF!! Your story telling is so true and original and you tell it like a poet, like a painting! You have detailed this film so excellently!"

Anushka Sharma then hailed Triptii Dimri's performance and wrote, "Tripti Dimri WOW! You are one of the most talented actors of this generation! Your maturity as an actor and innocence as an artist is so rare!" Lastly, she praised her brother Karnesh Ssharma and wrote, "Karnesh Ssharma BRAVO! - for always backing the best content truthfully and raising the bar each time!"

Marking the second film of Anvitaa Dutt and Karnesh Ssharma's with Tripti Dimri, the trio was earlier seen in the supernatural thriller 'Bulbul', released in 2020 on Netflix. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma is busy preparing for her role in 'Chakda Express' as Jhulan Goswami-India's Fastest Women Bowlers of All Times.