New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma always sets an example in front of her fans. The actress leaves no stones unturned when it comes to enthralling her fans. Anushka is an active social media user and often shares pictures and videos online. Anushka is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. However, the actress ensures that she keeps her fans updated with all her recent pictures. The actress gave major boss lady vibes to her fans when she posted a video in chic and stylish pantsuits.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Anushka shared a video where she can be seen wearing a chic and stylish pantsuit. At the beginning of the video, Anushka lowers down her mask and gives a million-dollar smile, and then it cuts to shots several stills from her photoshoots. The actress looked like a boss lady, and all her fans can't stop adoring the picture.

The actress ditched the caption part, and used Katty Perry's song and dropped a single emoji along with the picture.

Take a look at Anushka's video here:

Needless to say, fans of Anushka Sharma were enthralled by the video. While a fan wrote, 'Anushka beautiful Sharma' another commented '1st love'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will appear on big screens after 4 years of the gap with Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of the Indian cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. This will be Anushka's first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika. During an interview, Anushka opened up that she is taking help from her husband Virat Kohli for her film.

“Yes, we definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips," the actress told Harper’s Bazaar, as reported by Bollywood Hungama.

For the unversed, Anushka tied the knot with cricketer Virat Kohli in an intimate ceremony in 2017. Only close family and friends were invited to the ceremony.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen