Anushka Sharma Gets Furious After A Brand Uses Her Image Without Consent; ‘You Have To Take Permission’

Anushka Sharma fumed at sportswear as they shared a post on Instagram featuring her image without her 'permission.' The actress angrily responded to the situation, when on Sunday, a sports brand posted a picture on their Instagram handle having Anushka's face in it in different outfits.

On late Sunday, Anushka re-shared the post on her Instagram story and called out the brand publicly on this matter, where the actress was seen angry at the brand for being absolutely upfront about the whole situation.

Anushka Sharma angrily reponds to the sports brand (Image Courtesy:@anushkasharma/Instagram)

Re-sharing the post, Anushka Sharma wrote, "Hey, @pumaindia? I'm sure you know that you have to take permission before you can use my imagery for publicity since I'm not your ambassador. Please take it down! (angry face emojis)."

Incidentally, her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, was seen hitting like on the original post. Anushka Sharma is often seen announcing her collaborations with several brands where the actress solely promotes the brands.

However, having no association with this sportswear brand, the actor was quick to respond boldly.

Last week, Anushka celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with Virat Kohli, where the actress was seen sharing a series of hilarious pictures featuring Virat Kohli and Anushka, where she captioned the picture and wrote, "What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love! Pic 1 - me knowing you've always got my back, Pic 2- forever holding gratitude in our hearts ( both getting incredibly lucky)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

She further stated, "Pic 3 - You resting on the hospital bed a day-after my long and painful labor, Pic 4 - Us keeping fine taste in things, Pic 5- some random fellow Pic 6- you making most of my photos un-post-able with ur unique expressions. Pic 7- CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER."

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Anand L. Rai's 'Zero' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Happen to be one of the highest-grossing films of 2018, the film was a blockbuster hit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Sharma recently made a stunning cameo in Anvita Dutt's Netflix thriller 'Qala' starring Tripti Dimri, which was produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma's production house Clean Slate Films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka will next be seen in the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in Prosit Roy's Çhakda Xpress.'