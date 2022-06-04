New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is busy preparing for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress and keeps her fans updated as the journey of her film progresses. The actress, who will play the role of the cricketer Jhulan Goswami, always shares photos and videos from her practice sessions. There has been excitement amongst the audience about the film ever since its announcement. Now, Anushka has shared a video of the Chakda Xpress table read on Instagram.

Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, "Will strive to bring my all to the table #TableRead #ChakdaXpress #FilmPrep".

In the video, Anushka can be seen excitingly meeting everyone and also reading the script. She looks pretty in the oversized blue striped shirt paired with blue denim jeans. Jhulan Goswami commented, "Fun-tastic'. We can also see Renuka Sahane and Mahesh Thakur in the video.

Earlier, Anushka shared a video from her practice session. She wrote, "That's how the last few days have been! #prep #ChakdaXpress #GetSweatGo."

Earlier, this year, Anushka shared the teaser of the Chakda Xpress on her social media accounts. She wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

She further wrote, "We should all salute Jhulan and her team-mates for revolutionizing women’s cricket in India. It is their hard work, their passion and their undefeated mission to bring attention to women’s cricket that has turned things around for generations to come. As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit."

Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. Chakda Xpress will stream on Netflix, however, the release date of the film is not announced yet.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav