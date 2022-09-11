Anushka Sharma Flaunts Her Beautiful Smile As She Enjoys Her Day With Daughter Vamika | See Pic

Anushka Sharma has been busy preparing for her upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress'. She took some time off her busy schedule to enjoy the day with her daughter Vamika. Anushka took to Instagram and shared a goofy picture of herself playing in the park. She can be seen flaunting her million-dollar smile in the picture as well.

Sharing the photo, Anushka wrote, "I had a great day at the play park that we took our daughter to."

Anushka looks pretty in the causal attire. She can be seen wearing a grey jacket and a pair of blue denim jeans.

Earlier, she shared a selfie with her parents on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, Anushka wrote, "Breakfast date with the parents."

Anushka will be soon seen in the Netflix film 'Chakda Xpress'. The movie is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. To get into the skin of her character, Anushka has been practising a lot and shares her journey on social media as well. Sharing a behind the scene picture of Chakda Xpress on Instagram, Anushka wrote, "A moment from a story that needs to be told!"

In another picture, she can be seen laying on the field during her cricket practice session. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Don’t be fooled by that smile."

Anushka announced Chakda Xpress earlier this year. Sharing the announcement video, Anushka wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

She added, "It is their hard work, their passion and their undefeated mission to bring attention to women’s cricket that has turned things around for generations to come. As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit."