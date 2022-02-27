New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is exploring the hidden painter inside her. Mommy of adorable Vamika, the actress has shared a video on her social media on Sunday where she and her team are painting on the walls of the set. Yes, you read it right! The actress looked extremely excited as she flaunted the inner painter.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Anushka shares a video where she and her crew pour colour on a palate. A few seconds later, the actress is painting on a wall. At the end of the video, Anushka gives a sneak peek of the final outcome. A heart, a smiling face, and the word “pack up” written in red colour

Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, “When they let you paint on set walls and you leave a “masterpiece” (Jury is out for debate on this). Well done, Anushka. The “masterpiece” looks amazing.

Take a look at the video shared by Anushka here:

The post garnered above 2 lakh likes and more than 1 thousand comments. Besides, fans, Singer Neeti Mohan has dropped a red heart under the clip. Meanwhile, a fan referred to the scene from Anil Kapoor's movie Welcome and wrote, “Jury be like Wahhh…Wahhhh…What a masterpiece. Yeh toh Majnu bhai ke masterpiece se bhi sundar hai. [Wonderful work of art. This is better than Majnu Bhai's masterpiece].”

Recently, Anushka shared a glimpse of her practice session for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The movie, a sports drama, is based on the life of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. Sharing a photo Anshuka told her fans that this is how she is preparing for her role. She captioned the post as, "Grip by Grip".

Take a look:

Back on January 06, the actress posted a teaser of sorts for Chakda Xpress with the one-minute video. Sharing the video, she wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami, and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket."

"As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan's story, and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan's story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India, and the film is our celebration of her spirit," Anushka added.

Take a look:

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen