New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are one of the most loved and adored couples in the industry. The adorable couple tied the knot on 11 December 2017 and is married for four years now. Fondly known as 'Virushka', they often give major couple goals to fans. Today marks the fourth anniversary of Anushka and Virat, and on the special occasion the duo penned down a heartwarming letter for each other.

The Bulbbul actress took to her Instagram and shared a series of goofy pictures with husband Virat Kohli and wrote, "There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you. May love, honesty, transparency, and respect guide us always. P.S.: May we never stop goofin’ around. I love that about us"

See Anushka's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

On the other hand, Virat also shared adorable pictures with wife Anushka and Daughter Vamika and wrote, "4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. 4 years of you accepting me for who I am every day and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing God could’ve showered on us. 4 years of being married to The most honest, loving, brave woman, and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you. 4 years of being married to YOU. You complete me in every way, I’ll always love you with all that I have and more. This day is more special as it's our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin (sic)."

Have a look at Virat’s Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

The duo got married in Tuscany, Italy in 2017. Three years later they were blessed with a baby girl and named her Vamika. Although the couple have refrained from sharing the photo of their daughter on social media, they often treat their fans with little glimpses of baby Vamika who is a total cutie.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen