Anushka Sharma Dazzles In On-Set Pics As She Gets Her Makeup Done | See Here

Anushka Sharma keeps her fans updated about her professional and personal life through social media posts. She often shares gorgeous photos on Instagram and her fans are always lovestruck by her beautiful pictures. Now, she has shared some stunning pictures from a set in which she can be seen getting her makeup done.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Anushka wrote, "Vibes", with a black heart emoticon.

Anushka is currently shooting for her upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress' and has wrapped up the first schedule of the film. She shared this update on Instagram and wrote, "SCHEDULE ONE DONE More to follow.. #ChakdaXpress". Anushka shared s picture of a cricket ball, with 'It's a schedule wrap' written on it.

She had earlier shared a video of the Chakda Xpress table read on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, "Will strive to bring my all to the table #TableRead #ChakdaXpress #FilmPrep". In the video, Renuka Sahane and Mahesh Thakur can be seen with Anushka.

Earlier this year, Anushka announced Chakda Xpress and shared the teaser. She wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

Chakda Xpress will stream on Netflix. The official release date of the film is not announced yet. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero in 2018, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.