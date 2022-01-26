New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Anushka Sharma, on Wednesday shared an Instagram story and congratulated Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas on their first child. She expressed her happiness and concern for Priyanka together as Anushka, mother of 1 year old, very sweetly warned Priyanka of all the sleepless nights that are ahead of her in their journey of parenthood.

Sharing the note, Anuska wrote, " Anushka wrote: "Congratulations Priyanka and Nick. Get ready for sleepless nights and unparallel joy and love. Lots of love to the little one."

Earlier, on Friday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas issued a joint statement on their social media accounts where the couple revealed that they have welcomed a child via surrogacy.

See Here:

In a joint statement, the couple had written, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Apart from Anushka, Neha Dhupia, Mini Mathur, Bhumi Pednekar, Swara Bhasker, Alia Bhatt and many other stars had sent their best wishes to Pee-Cee for her child.

As per reports, Priyanka and Nick had welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy. As per the recent report of People.com, Priyanka and Nick had been wanting a baby for some time. Meanwhile, another report also claimed that Because Priyanka and Nick's child arrived early, she has been kept in hospital and will only return to NickYanka in April.

Also, a report suggests that Priyanka and Nick have renovated their LA Bungalow to welcome their Child and make the house more 'family friendly.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka and Priyanka have done Dil Dhadakne Do together which also featured Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh. Anushka will be next seen in The Chakda Express and Priyanka was last seen in Matrix.

Posted By: Ashita Singh