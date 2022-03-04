New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor and producer Anushka Sharma made a special appearance on her husband Virat Kohli's Big Day as the former Indian captain clocked his 100th Test on March 4. Virat was felicitated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), while Anushka joined her husband on the pitch. The felicitation ceremony took place in Mohali, Punjab.

In order to mark Virat's special day, Rahul Dravid made a speech and presented it to Kohli ahead of the match itself, against Sri Lanka. Virat is the 12th Indian player to complete this major milestone.

Take a look at the video here:

What a moment to commemorate his 100th Test appearance in whites 🙌🏻



Words of appreciation from the Head Coach Rahul Dravid and words of gratitude from @imVkohli👏🏻#VK100 | #INDvSL | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/zfX0ZIirdz — BCCI (@BCCI) March 4, 2022

Virat called the felicitation ceremony as a 'special movement' of his life and also thanked his lady love, Anushka Sharma, for accompanying him.

"It is a special moment for me. My wife is here, and so is my brother. Everyone is very proud. It is indeed a team game, and it couldn't have been possible without you. Thanks to the BCCI as well. In present-day cricket, with the amount we play with three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format."

Not just this, the former captain thanked his wide earlier as well during the interview with BBCI on Thursday. Calling Anushka the 'pillar of strength' Virat said, "I have become a completely changed man for all the right reasons. I have evolved in the right way. I'm very, very grateful and thankful to God to have a life partner like her, and she's been an absolute pillar of strength for me."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli always manage grab the eyeballs of netizens. Anushka and Virat tied the knot in 2017 and the couple is blessed with an adorable daughter named Vamika.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen