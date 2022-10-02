Anushka Sharma Channels Her Inner Child As She Goes On A Playdate With Daughter Vamika | Watch

ANUSHKA Sharma never fails to make her fans laugh with her funny videos and never shies away from showing her fun side. She is also one of the most active Bollywood celebrities on social media. She has been busy these days shooting for her upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress' and took her time off to spend time with her daughter.

Sharing a fun video of her playing at the park, Anushka wrote, "I was on a play date with my little girl and I was clearly doing most of the playing."

Virat Kohli is all hearts for this adorable video. Meanwhile, Rakul Preet commented, "Cuteeeeeer". In the video, Anushka can be seen coming down from a slide.

Earlier as well, Anushka showed her goofy side as she can be seen enjoying herself in the park. She wrote, "I had a great day at the play park that we took our daughter to."

Earlier, Anushka expressed her disappointment in not getting good pictures. She wrote, "Ek bhi photo acchi nahin lagi mujhe! Toh Maine socha hamesha acchi photo daalna hai yeh kissne kaha? Toh yeh hain Meri ok ok type photos jo main naa daalti lekin apni keemti saans inko kheechne main use kari hai toh post karna toh banta hai. Chalo ok bye."

Earlier, Anushka shared an adorable picture with Virat on Instagram and also wrote that she misses him. She wrote, "The world seems brighter, exciting, more fun and overall just much much better in places as beautiful as these or even when cooped up in a hotel bio-bubble with this person #MissingHubby too much post". Zoya Akhtar and Ranveer Singh are all hearts for Anushka's 'Missing Hubby too much post'.

Meanwhile, Anushka recently finished her schedule wrap for Chakda Xpress. Announcing the film, Anushka wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."