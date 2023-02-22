Alia Bhatt Flags 'Invasion Of Privacy'; Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor Rally Behind

Alia Bhatt slammed a media house on Tuesday for gross invasion of privacy. The actor called out the paparazzi for allegedly taking pictures of the Gangubai Kathiawadi star from inside her home without her consent.

Taking to her Instagram account, Alia Bhatt shared the post via her story and wrote, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me…. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed?”

Soon after, Anushka Sharma took to her social media account and recalled a similar incident that happened with her 2 years ago. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star also wrote about the media house being the only one to post pictures of her daughter.

“This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago we called them out for the same reason! You’d think it would have made them more respectful of people’s space and privacy. Absolutely shameful! They were also the only guys posting photos of our daughter despite repeated requests!” wrote Anushka Sharma.

Karan Johar too called out the media house and wrote, “There is no justification to this absolutely disgusting invasion of privacy!!!! Everyone from the entertainment industry is always for the media and the paparazzi and are accommodating… but there HAS to be a LIMIT… This is about anyone’s right to feel safe in their own homes! This is not about actors or celebrities it’s a basic human right!!!”

Janhvi Kapoor penned a long note slamming the paps and wrote, “This is disgustingly intrusive. This publication has repeatedly done things like this. Including despite my continuous requests, photographed me unaware; inside the gym, I go to while working out through the glass door. In a space that is supposed to be private, where one does not anticipate to get photographed. I understand showing up to places, and in plain sight and doing your job.”

The Dhadak star further added, “Where there is a mutual understanding of the job of the photographers, and the job and requirements of being a public figure. This stealthiness, zooming into someone’s private space without their consent or even awareness and calling it exclusive as if it’s a journalistic accomplishment is far from it.”

Neetu Kapoor took to her social media account to reshare Alia Bhatt’s story and wrote, “This is not right.”