New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Indian Cricket Team lost the recently held match of T20 World Cup from Pakistan and there's nothing more disappointing for some sections of netizens. They find it hard to accept the defeat and go absolutely berserk so much so that they start blaming cricketers' families for it. Yes, and the top most soft target in such cases happens to be Indian team captain Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma.

Anushka has been trolled multiple times whenever Virat and his 'Men in Blue' have lost a match. She falls prey to the usual social media bullying whenever India loses a match and the same happened this time too when India lost the much-anticipated match against Pakistan.

Angry fans took no time to direct their hate towards Anushka Sharma, captain Virat Kohli's wife. A section of netizens took to Twitter where they blamed and incessantly trolled the actress for Kohli and Team India's poor performance. Some people dug up the couple's earlier appeal of not bursting crackers for Diwali.

And some even went a step further and questioned the actress about her "Karwa chauth vrat". A user wrote, "@AnushkaSharma Mam, aapne kal karwachauth ka vrat nahi rakha tha kya? #IndiaVsPak #T20WorldCup2021"

Another user posted, "@AnushkaSharma you a bad luck to Kohli. After you came to his life, his performance has gone down and your Leftist mindset (got from Khans to get movie). Please give him divorce for the sake of India..."

@imVkohli Dear Captain you better focus on your work and get a cup rather than giving gyaan on how to celebrate Diwali. @AnushkaSharma take care your husband and leave animals😂 pic.twitter.com/MqH4ZlphMv — Mounika Sunkara (@mounikasunkaras) October 25, 2021

This is not the first time that the actress has been subjected to such massive trolling. In the past too, Anushka has found herself at the centre of hate after every key match of Team India. In 2016, Kohli had come out in support of Anushka when trolls spewed venom against her after Kohli's less than perfect performance in the T20 internationals.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal