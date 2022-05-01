New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Happy Birthday, Anushka Sharma! The diva who never fails to impress her fans has turned a year older today. There is no doubt that the actress is one of the most skilled actresses in the industry with several super hit films. Anushka stepped into the industry in 2008 with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Anushka's love for acting is very evident. Since, the actress turned a year older today, here we bring you Anushka's top 5 movies in which she nailed it.

1. NH10

The film is a crime thriller. The storyline of the film revolves around a couple who decides to go on a road trip. However, in the middle, the pleasant road trip turned into a nightmare. Anushka Sharma was in the lead role in the film and won hearts.

2. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

The film brought name and fame to Anushka Sharma. This was Anushka's first debut film opposite the King Khan of the industry. Shah Rukh and Anushka's chemistry was loved by fans and the film was released in 2008.

3. Band Baaja Baaraat

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, this was Anushka's second superhit film. The film also featured Ranveer Singh. The storyline of the film revolves around Shruti and Bittoo, who has a wedding planning enterprise called Shaadi Mubarak. Later, their relations go off the track when Shruti falls in love with Bittoo.

4. Sultan

This was one of the most loved pictures of the Anushka Sharma. The actress worked opposite Salman Khan in the film. The storyline of the film depicts how a middle-aged wrestler, gives up the sport after the death of his son. In the picture, Sultan's wife (Anushka Sharma ) is also a wrestler in the film.

5. PK

The film features Anushka sharma, Aamir Khan and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The storyline of the movie revolves around a stranger who is new to the planet and asks questions that no one has ever asked. Anushka's performance won hearts in the film.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen