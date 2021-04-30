Anushka Sharma was last seen in the film Zero in which she shared the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. Apart from this, she is producing Qala film which will be released on Netflix.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is known for her acting, beauty and her adorable pictures with husband Virat Kohli. However, many people do not know that before she made it to Bollywood, she was a popular model and was starred in several TV commercials.

Anushka marked her debut in Bollywood with the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in which she was starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan, since then, there was no looking back as she gave back to back hit films like NH10, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sanju among others. Now, the actress is going to turn a year older on May 1, and ahead of her special day, we are set to take you down memory lane with her old TV Ads which will leave you stunned.

1. Anushka Sharma's South Indian TV commercial

In this advertisement, Anushka was looking innocent and oh-so-pretty in a soap ad. It was Anushka's first on-air commercial and she made sure to do her best in that.

Watch:

2. Anushka Sharma's old commercial for Hair N Care

In this TV Advertisement, Anushka was looking in the mirror and was dressing up as she was going to meet a guy for marriage. After this, Anushka comes out of the room and flaunts her beautiful tresses and was looking gorgeous.

Watch:

3. Anushka Sharma's advertisement with Rannvijay Singha

In this TV commercial, Anushka Sharma was seen teasing Rannvijay Singha as he did not have good network coverage. Anushka was looking adorable in this commercial.

Watch the video:

4. Anushka's advertisement for Spinz

In this advertisement, Anushka was seen in a side role but she made sure to make a mark with her adorable smile and you just can't miss it.

Watch:

5. Anushka Sharma's advertisement for Hair oil

In this advertisement, Anushka was playing the role of a reporter and she was rushing to the newsroom but her oh-so-gorgeous hair was on point which made her boss wonder that did she even completed her work. In this commercial, Anushka was looking stunning while flaunting her hair and her acting game was also on point.

Watch:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the film Zero in which she shared the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. Apart from this, she is producing Qala film which will be released on Netflix and the film stars Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma