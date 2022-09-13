Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Romantic Date Is All Things Love | See Pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are undoubtedly one of the most loved celebrity couples in India. The two, dubbed fondly by fans as 'Virushka', are currently in London, where Anushka is shooting for her upcoming film, ‘Chakda Xpress'.

On Monday, Anushka took to her social media account to share a series of pictures from her romantic date with hubby Virat. Taking to her Instagram, the 'Zero' star posted images of the two enjoying their coffee over a fun-filled conversation.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma has been updating her fans with the latest updates of her time in London via social media. On Saturday, Anushka had shared a picture of herself enjoying quality time with husband Virat and their daughter Vamika in a park. In the caption, she wrote, "I had a great day at the play park that we took our daughter to".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will return to the big screen after a gap of 4 years with her comeback project, Netflix’ Chakda Xpress. Directed by Prosit Roy, the sports biopic film is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka has been training hard for this role and the diva often shares snaps and videos from her training sessions, which are making her fans more and more excited for the release.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' star will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. She announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022.

Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz. The film will stream directly on Netflix. Anushka was last seen in 'Zero', which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif and released in 2018.

'Chakda Xpress' will be released on February 2, 2023.