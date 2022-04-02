New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most popular B-Town couples, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, always manage to give major couple goals, and their fans can't stop gushing over the duo. Now, Anushka Sharma has posted some photos with Virat Kohli on her Instagram page, and the pictures look stunning.

Sharing the post, Anushka wrote in the caption, "We clean up well." The post has already gained more than 6 lakh likes and over 5 thousand comments within 1 hour. Anushka looks absolutely gorgeous wearing a beautiful gown with feather detailing. Meanwhile, Virat looks dashing wearing a formal suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Virat quickly commented on the post, "Uff too hot". Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar was all hearts for Anushka and Virat's picture.

Recently, Anushka announced that she is stepping away from her production company, Clean Slate Filmz. Announcing the news, Anushka wrote, "Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place."

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero in 2018 alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008. Since then, she has delivered many hit movies like NH10, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sultan and Dil Dhadakne Do. She has produced some critically acclaimed projects like Paatal Lok, NH10 and Bulbbul. After the massive success of Bulbbul, which was released on Netflix, her upcoming film Chadka Xpress will also stream on Netflix. The release date of the movie is not announced yet.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav