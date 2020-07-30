New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli, have taken a pledge to help the victims of Bihar and Assam flood. They have made donations to the three non-profit organizations, which are working to revive the situation of the devastated situation of Bihar and Assam. Anushka and Virat have contributed to Goonj, Action Aid, and Rapid Response. They also urged people to come forward and help these organizations, which are doing credible work.

Anushka Sharma wrote on her Instagram, ““While our country is in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, people in Assam and Bihar are also suffering due to the devastating floods that have affected so many lives and livelihood. While we continue to pray for the people in Assam & Bihar, Virat and I have also pledged to help those in need by supporting these three organisations that have been doing credible work in flood relief & welfare. If this resonates with you, please reach out to support these states through these organisations.”

Earlier this week, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have also made donations to the relief work in Bihar and Assam. Priyanka Chopra Jonas had shared a note on Twitter, where she showed her concern about the calamitous condition of her born place. Priyanka and Nick Jonas offered help to the needy in Assam and Bihar with the help of Zomato Feeding India and Goonj. She shared the link of the organizations, where anyone can make donations and urged people to donate.

Priyanka wrote on Twitter, ““The monsoon in India have caused major devastation in many parts of the country. In the state of Bihar, which is where I was born, continuous heavy rains have caused major flooding. Much like Assam, millions of people have been affected and many have been displaced as their homes were washed away in the deluge. As they grapple with this devastation, they need all the help that we can provide.”

Posted By: Srishti Goel