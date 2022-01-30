New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The video jockey (VJ) and actress Anusha Dandekar has set the internet ablaze as she posted a video in a thong bikini on her social media. The video seems to be a throwback from Anusha's Dubai trip. The video is giving major vacation goals to everyone out there.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, Anusha posted a video where she can be seen wearing a thong bikini and entering the swimming pool. The actress also added the song Bootylicious by American girl group Destiny’s Child playing as the background.

Sharing the video, the 40-year-old television personality wrote, “I think you’re ready… #filterfree culture all the way!" and added peach emojis.

Take a look at Anusha’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha)

The post has garnered above 60 thousand likes and more than six hundred comments. Fans have spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis. While one fan wrote, "The kind of vibe I am going for in 2022!!!!!! KWEEENNNNN SLAAAYYYYYYY" Another commented, "You are pure goals"

Anusha is an active social media user and keeps updating her fans. The entrepreneur shares glimpses of her life on social media through photos and videos. Recently, Anusha celebrated her 40th birthday with her family and close friends at a scenic getaway. The model took to her social media profile and shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration. She was accompanied by sister Shibani Dandekar and close friend Rhea Chakraborty for the occasion.

A couple of months back, the model was hitting the headlines because of rumours of her entering reality show Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss 15 which is about to come to an end on Sunday with its grand finale, has her former boyfriend Karan Kundrra as one of the participants. Anusha and Karan decided to part ways last year, and soon after their break up, the issue became a major topic of discussion on social media.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen