New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Social media is one such place where fame and trolling go hand in hand and the recent victim of this is filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap. The star kid is quite active on the microblogging site and also enjoys a huge fan following. Recently, she posted a video on her Youtube channel and revealed receiving rape and death threats for posting a lingerie picture of herself.

In the video, Aaliyah shared that netizens slut-shamed her and dropped nasty comments on her post, which badly affected. She said, "People were telling me that I should be ashamed of being Indian and posting stuff like that. People were sending me rape threats, calling me a p***titute, sending me death threats. That whole incident of the picture got me a lot. I was crying constantly. I was very upset"

Aaliyah further added that later she realised that she shouldn't be getting affected by the trolls. As these people are hiding behind there phones and have nothing better to do.

Talking about how she dealt with the hatred she received on social media, Aaliyah said, "I honestly just block everyone. If there is anything even remotely negative on any of my social media, I just block them because I want my social media to be a positive place."

Later in the video, Aaliyah even cleared the air doing rounds that she is soon going to join Bollywood. The 20-year-old said that she has no plans joining the entertainment industry as she has some other plans.

For unversed, Aaliyah Kashyap is the daughter of Anurag Kashyap and his first wife Aarti Bajaj and is currently studying in the United States.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv