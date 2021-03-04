The I-T officials claimed that they had found some variations between the income earned by these individuals or firms and the return filed by them, this indicated tax evasion.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Income Tax department raided the properties of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, producer Madhu Mantena and actress Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday. Apart from the Bollywood celebs, they also conducted a search at 20 other locations in Mumbai and Pune including, the properties of Kwan Entertainment and Exceed Entertainment CEOs, namely Vijay Subramaniam (CEO Kwan), Afsar Zaidi (CEO Exceed) and Shibhashish Sarkar (CEO Reliance Entertainment).

As per reports, the raid of conducted on people associated with now dissolved firm Phantom Films for tax evasion. The I-T officials claimed that they had found some variations between the income earned by these individuals or firms and the return filed by them, this indicated tax evasion.

As per Times of India, sleuths landed up at the sets of Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Dobaaraa helmed by Anurag Kashyap in Pune. They questioned both of them related to the now-dissolved Phantom Films and tax evasion.

I-T officials have collected some files and digital records, also, they are examining the financial records of these individuals and firm. As per reports, the search is likely to go on for the next three days at the properties of these celebs. Also, they will summon the people related to the matter after scrutinising the documents they collected during the raid.

Meanwhile, as soon as this news broke out yesterday, opposition parties including NCP minister Nawab Malik, Tejashwi Yadav immediately put two and two together and said that this raid is being conducted by BJP. According to several leaders, Anurag and Taapsee are targetted by the I-T department as they criticised the policies of the Modi government. However, I&B minister Prakash Javadekar rubbished the rumours and said, “This is too much, probe agencies undertake investigations based on credible information and the matter later goes to courts as well," Times of India quoted the minister saying.

