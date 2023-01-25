Anurag Kashyap Reviews Shah Rukh Khan's Action-Thriller Pathaan: 'Itna Haseen Pehle Kabhi Nahi Laga'

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap heaped praises on Shah Rukh Khan's performance in his new release 'Pathaan' after watching the first-day show of the film. Coming out of the theater, Anurag Kashyap applauded Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' in front of the reports and said he had never seen Shah Rukh Khan so beautiful earlier.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Anurag Kashyap stepped out of the theater and said, "Shah Rukh Khan itna haseen, itna sundar pehle kabhi laga nahi. Toh hum toh usko dekhne aaye the aur dil khush ho gaya. Aur itna khatarnak action hai, Shah Rukh ke liye pehli baar aisa role hai."

He continued and said, "Mujhe nahi lagta unhone is tarah ka action pehle kiya hai." The Jagran English review of the film read, "Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan made a thunderous comeback filled with all guts and glory."

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh stated on Wednesday that 'Pathaan' sold around 556,000 tickets on the first day sitting behind the record of 'Baahubali 2' which sold 650,000 tickets on the first day.

'Pathaan ' is being shown on 8000 screens, where 2,500 are on overseas platforms holding a strong following of Shah Rukh Khan across the globe.

'Pathaan' is a spy action-thriller film, helmed by Siddharth Anand, and is also a part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles. Released on January 25 and opened to packed theaters across India.