Anurag Kashyap Reveals There Won't Be 'Sacred Games 3', Says Everyone Is Scared After 'Tandav' Controversy

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has given Induan cinema some of the finest films like Gangs Of Wasseypur, and Dev D, among others. He is also credited with giving some content on OTT including Sacred Games. The Saif Ali Khan-starrer is one of the most successful web series on Netflix from India and fans often wonder if Anurag will return with the third season of Sacred Games. However, to everyone's disappointment, Anurag revealed that Sacred Games won't have season three as everyone is scared after the Tandav controversy.

In an interview with Mashable India, Anurag said that he is not interested in OTT anymore. “I wanted to do a lot of work, in fact I have worked on it too. But OTT ki aaj ke date me himmat nahi hai. Tandav ke baad sab dar gaye hain( OTT doesn’t have the courage nowadays. Everyone is scared since Tandav)," he said.

“Now, I am not interested in the (kind of work on) OTT where I am not allowed to use surnames for characters, I am not allowed to show stuff as they exist. I cannot do this hygienic work. I will not do it. If I cannot keep things real, I will rather not do it," he further added.

Tandav, streaming on Prime Video, got involved in several controversies and FIRs were filed against the web series for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Meanwhile, Scared Games is one of the most successful web series from India and is streaming on Netflix. The web series became a part of the meme culture as well which lead to an increase in its popularity even more.

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat'. The movie stars Alaya F and Karan Mehta in the lead role, along with Vicky Kaushal in a cameo role.