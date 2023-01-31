Anurag Kashyap Reveals Daughter Aaliyah 'Doesn't Give Sh*t' About His Struggles, Says 'Parents Don't Understand Children'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently discussed his experiences with parenting. In an interview, he remarked that he has learned from his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap that her struggles are very different from his own. He highlighted how parents often fail to comprehend their children's individual issues in the present day and said that their struggles are not comparable to his own and that his daughter often keeps him in check when he tries to evaluate her life decisions.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Anurag said, "Parents don't understand their children. All they want is for them to remain in a safe zone. And their definition of safety comes from their conditioning."

Aaliyah told her father that she felt that neither he nor her mother had ever really understood her and that people were constantly recounting his stories of hardship to her.

She said to Anurag, "I don't give a sh*t. It's your guilt that your parents spent beyond their means on your education, but you wanted to become a filmmaker and prove something. You didn't have borrow money to provide for me. You had the money to pay for my education. My struggle is with myself. It's so hard just to be me."

Anurag reported that his daughter is making a living through YouTube and she has no qualms about it. She told her father, Main jaise bhi kama rahi hoon, kama rahi hoon na? Rent khud de rahi hoon. Aapko kya problem hai (In whatever capacity, I am earning, I'm providing for myself and paying the rent with what I make. What's the problem?)"

Aaliyah is the daughter of Anurag and his former partner Aarti Bajaj, who moved to Mumbai in 2022. She frequently posts pictures and videos of her and her Italian boyfriend Shane Gregoire on social media. In 2021, she announced that she was planning to leave Chapman University in California, where she had been studying, and embark on a career in fashion marketing.

Anurag's upcoming movie Almost Pyaar featuring Vicky Kaushal, Alaya F, and Karan Mehta is set to come out in cinemas on February 3. DJ Mohabbat is also part of the project.