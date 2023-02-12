Anurag Kashyap Recalls Being Ousted From Salman Khan’s ‘Tere Naam’ Due To Chest Hair Conflict

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, whose film 'Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat' is released recently recalled being ousted from Salman Khan starrer 'Tere Naam' because of his chest hair issues back in the day. He also spoke about his most loved films Salman Khan including 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan.'

During the promotion of his film, 'Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat', Anurag Kashyap appeared on a podcast where he was seen adjusting his mic as it got entangled in his chest hair. He soon recalled the moment when in 2002 he was hired to direct 'Tere Naam' and later was ousted from the film.

Anurag Kashyap wanted to give his penchant for realism in the film where he wanted Salman Khan not to shave his chest hair for the role of Radhe hailing from Uttar Pradesh where men are usually known to be very raw in terms of appearance.

However, Salman Khan did not agree with Anurag Kashyap's idea and wanted to give an appealing character on screen to maintain his fan following which eventually led Anurag Kashyap out from the film after the producer of 'Tere Naam' also came in support of Salman Khan.

On YouTuber Samdish Bhatia's show, Anurag Kashyap revealed that he has no grudges for the superstar and also called out several films of his which are Kashyap's favorites including 'Sultan', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', and 'Dabangg.'

In fact, 'Dabangg' was directed by Anurag Kashyap's brother Abhinav Kashyap, where Salman Khan essayed the role of an unconventional cop. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Anurag Kashyap also spoke about Shah Rukh Khan and revealed that the 'Pathaan' star was his college senior. He further said, "Whenever he calls, I stand up while I pick the call. He is like a big brother to me. He has given up on me and he keeps telling me what not to do. He told me why I should not be on Twitter. Everybody who cares about me, wants me to see life the way they do."

Anurag Kashyap's latest release 'Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat' features Alaya F and Karan Mehta in lead roles. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal as DJ Mohabbat. It is a musical drama film written and directed by Kashyap.