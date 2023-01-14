Anurag Kashyap 'Laughs Off' Huma Qureshi's 'Suing Threats' For Stealing Her Song

Anurag Kashyap, who gave Huma Qureshi her first big break on screen with her engaging role in 'Gangs of Wasseypur' in 2012 is now engaged in a social media banter. Huma Qureshi on Friday shared a video clip on her Instagram story declaring that she is 'suing' musician Amit Trivedi and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for stealing her song.

Next in the row, Anurag Kashyap was seen re-sharing her story, where he responded to her claim and mentioned that he may have stolen the song from her but he will never release it.

Huma Qureshi shared a clip from Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film titled, 'Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat' where she wrote, "I am suing Amit Trivedi and Anurag Kashyap for stealing my song."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

Anurag Kashyap then re-shared her post and added, "Hahaha and never releasing it." His upcoming film 'Almost Pyar With DJ Mohabbat' stars Alaya F and Karan Mehta in lead roles.

Anurag earlier shared the teaser of the film and revealed at the teaser launch event that the film is very close to his heart as it took shape over the years of conversation with his daughter.

He also said, "It's a true labour of love with some amazing young actors, great energy, great music by Amit Trivedi with the help of some amazing collaborators like my DP Sylvester and my PD Shazia plus everyone else."

Further adding he said, "It's my going back to my constant exploration of relationships vis a vis the generation which actually defines us and is our future. It's about love and all kinds of prejudices that plagues it. I feel great to move to the next phase of my life with this film."

Talking about Huma Qureshi and Anurag Kashyap's work relationship, Huma was a part of his 2012 two-part crime-drama 'Gangs of Wasseypur.'

In an interview with Mashable India, Huma Qureshi also recalled her first meeting with Anurag Kashyap, as she featured alongside Aamir Khan in a Samsung ad and thus promised her a film.

Huma also said that she was ambitious and stupid and came to Mumbai where she bagged only one film. Although she did not audition for her role in Gangs of Wasseypur, which was an immense hit. She was last seen alongside Sonakshi Sinha in 'Double XL.'