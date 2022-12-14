Anurag Kashyap Hits Back At Vivek Agrihotri After His 'Bollywood's Only Milord' Comment, Says 'Next Time Thoda Research Kar Lena'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter to reply to The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri who recently addressed him as "Bollywood's one and only Milord".

Vivek had reacted to Anurag Kashyap's comment about the significance of films like Kantara and Pushpa in the industry, as reported by a publication. In response to that, Anurag tweeted, "Sir aapki galti nahin hai, aap ki filmon ki research bhi aisi hi hoti hai jaise aapki mere conversations pe tweet hai.

Aapka aur aapki media ka bhi same haal hai. Koi nahin next time thoda serious research kar lena (Sir, it isn't your fault, your film researches are done as same as your tweets on my conversations. You and your media are the same. No worries, do some thorough research next time)."

Sir aapki galti nahin hai, aap ki filmon ki research bhi aisi hi hoti hai jaise aapki mere conversations pe tweet hai. Aapka aur aapki media ka bhi same haal hai. Koi nahin next time thoda serious research kar lena .. https://t.co/eEHPrUeH9u — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 14, 2022

Previously, Vivek had posted a news article on the microblogging site that read, "Films like Kantara and Pushpa are destroying the industry: Anurag Kashyap." Reacting to it, Vivek said, "I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood's one & only Milord. Do you agree?"

Many social media users informed the filmmaker that the headline 'misquoted' Anurag. "First see the interview... he is misquoted here actually," one of them replied to Vivek.

Anurag had recently said in an interview that the tremendous success of Nagraj Manjule's Sairat in 2016 had a huge effect on Marathi cinema, as many people sought to replicate the movie in order to make profit. Despite this, Sairathas remained one of the most profitable Marathi films to date.

Anurag told Galatta Plus, "Films like Kantara and Pushpa give you courage to go out and tell your stories. But KGF 2, however, big the success, when you try and emulate that and set a project up, that's when you start heading towards disaster. That’s the bandwagon that Bollywood destroyed itself on. You have to find films that give you courage."

Anurag's most recent movie was Dobaaraa, featuring Taapsee Pannu. It generated mixed reactions. His upcoming movie is Almost Pyaar With Dj Mohabbat, starring Alaya F and Karan Mehta. This film was premiered at the Marrakech Film Festival and is due for release next month.

Vivek, on the other hand, has started working on his next film, The Vaccine War, after the success of The Kashmir Files. The opening scene of the film has been shot in Lucknow.