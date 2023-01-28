Anurag Kashyap Heaps Praise For SS Rajamouli, Says ‘Perfect Director’ For Marvel Film

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is dancing high on his success of 'RRR' featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film took India and overseas by storm gaining wide recognition and accolades including a Golden Globe Award and an Oscar nomination.

Recently, Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also applauded SS Rajamouli's creation and envisioned him directing Marvel's film. Last year, Kashyap predicted an Oscar nomination for Rajamouli's work in 'RRR' whereas the film is now nominated for an Oscar for 'Naatu Naatu' song.

Anurag Kashyap now stated that the West might steal him. According to a report in News18 Anurag Kashyap states, "Movies from down South are still grounded and they still look like Indian films. RRR is all about its storytelling and for the global audience, Naatu Naatu is a visually incredible song because it's rooted."

He next applauded SS Rajamouli's work and vision and said, "It's so hard to pull off. I would give up right there thinking that shooting for a song sequence would take me so many number of days. And here's a director who pursues a sequence and takes as many days as required to shoot it! That takes a lot of vision, courage and nerves of steel. And that has translated."

At the Critics Choice Award held in Los Angeles SS Rajamouli had the opportunity to meet James Cameron, and the director was astonished and overwhelmed to have his fan moment.

Anurag Kashyap also believes that Hollywood will reach out to SS Rajamouli for the creation of a DC or a Marvel superhero film. He said, "Everybody in the West is trying to reach out to Rajamouli now. He's the kind of filmmaker who can make a massive difference. He's like the perfect director for a DC or a Marvel film."

He also added, "Conversations about collaborations between India and the West have been going on for a very long time. But with SS Rajamouli, it wouldn't be a collaboration. What will happen is that they will steal him from us."

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' was released on January 25, 2023, and was a roaring blockbuster. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, whereas Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran are also in prominent roles.