Anurag Kashyap Drops Teaser Of ‘Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat’ Featuring Alaya F, Karan Mehta| Watch

After thriller Dobaara, Director Anurag Kashyap is back with a romantic musical titled Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. The first teaser of the movie was released on social media on Thursday. The film stars Alaya F alongside debutant Karan Mehta.

The video begins with Alaya playing a schoolgirl who is evidently infatuated with Karan's character. As the protagonists get attracted to each other and then drift apart, Gulzar's musings on love and verses are heard in the voiceover.

Anurag shared the teaser and wrote, 'Mohabbat Se Hi Kranti Aayegi', a song which is also heard in the clip. Music for the movie has been given by Amit Trivedi.

Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat had its world premier at the Marrakech Film Festival. It was shown outside at Marrakech's Jemaa El Fna Square. Anurag Kashyap expressed his joy at his movie having its debut at the festival.

"The story of the film has taken shape over the years with my conversations with my daughter and the GenZ, and to realise how our set beliefs and conditioning affect them. To realise that we are migrants to the world today (and) that they are a native too. This feels like a new inning and I am happy that it’s starting with this film," the 50-year-old filmmaker said in a statement.

Following the debut, Alaya went to Instagram to express her gratitude. She posted a compilation video from the festival and stated, "I've watched this video a hundred times and still can't believe it's real! Thank you for having us @marrakechfilmfestival. it was such a surreal experience premiering our film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohobbat on the big screen in the middle of Jemaa El Fna Square with all the wonderful people of Marrakech.

"Can't wait for everyone back home to watch our labour of love...Thank you thank you thank you! I want to say this was a dream come true but it's a dream I wouldn't have even dreamed of dreaming!"

Ranjan Singh, of Good Bad Films, expressed assurance that the narrative about love with Amit Trivedi's marvelous music score, will "resonate with the audience around the globe".

Produced by Zee Studios and Anurag Kashyap's Good Bad Films, the movie will release in January 2023.