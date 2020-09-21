New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has made several revelations about the Bollywood industry since the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, claimed that Ishaqzaade actress Parineeti Chopra refused to work with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Hasee Toh Phasee. According to Gangs of Wasseypur director, Rajput was supposed to do Hasee Toh Phasee and they decided to approach Parineeti Chopra to play the female lead in the film. However, Kesari actor said no to work with a television actor. Later, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti were paired in YRF’s Shudh Desi Romance.

Talking about Parineeti Chopra’s decision on doing a film with Sushant, Kashyap told journalist Faye D’Souza, “He was supposed to do the film (Hasee Toh Phasee) and we had to find an actress and we reached out to Parineeti Chopra. She said ‘I don’t want to work with a television actor’.

“So we explained to her that who Sushant Singh is, he is doing Kai Po Che, he is doing PK and by the time Hasee Toh Phasee comes out, he will not just be a television actor. And she was doing a film called Shuddh Desi Romance and she must have gone and spoken to YRF, they called him and said ‘Why don’t you come and do Shuddh Desi Romance and not do that film?’" News18 quoted a Bollywood filmmaker as saying.

Interestingly, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap earlier claimed that Sushant did not want to work with him as he is looking forward to work under brands. However, a few weeks ago, Kashyap shared some screenshots of his conversation with Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager, revealing why he did not want to work with the late actor. Along with the screengrabs, he wrote on Twitter, “I am sorry that I am doing this but this chat is from three weeks before he passed away. Chat with his manager on 22 May... haven't done it so far but feel the need now .. yes I didn’t want to work with him for my own reasons.”

Posted By: Srishti Goel