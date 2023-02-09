Anurag Kashyap Claims Abhishek Bachchan Was 'Very Brattish' In The Beginning, Says 'He'd Make Fun Of Everything'

In a recent interview, Anurag Kashyap spoke about his experience working with actor Abhishek Bachchan. The director described Abhishek as being very bratty in the early stages of his film career.

He also remembered shooting for the TV show Yudh alongside Amitabh Bachchan and having to request the seasoned actor to reduce the intensity of his performance. Anurag noted that Amitabh responds well to criticism.

Anurag Kassyap has collaborated with Abhishek in the past as a dialogue writer on the film Yuva (2004) and as a director on Manmarziyaan (2018). He stated that during their first project together, Abhishek did not have a serious approach to the work.

However, he found the Abhishek he worked with on Manmarziyaan to be entirely different. In Yuva, Abhishek appeared alongside Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, and Esha Deol, while in Manmarziyaan, he acted alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Anurag Kassyap said, "Abhishek and I worked together on Yuva, where I wrote the dialogues and my brother served as an AD. We also worked closely with Abhishek during the dubbing process. He is a diligent and hard-working person with a passion for food and culture. However, in the beginning, he had a brattish and non-serious attitude, making fun of everything. But as time passed, he grew and changed, becoming a completely different person from the one I worked with on Yuva to the one I collaborated with on Manmarziyaan.

In the same interview, Anurag also spoke about Amitabh's response to being asked to dial down his distinctive style in the show Yudh. Anurag stated, "Amitabh handles criticism well. I noticed that he was delivering a typical Amitabh Bachchan-style performance, and I wanted something more real, and this is what I told him, which he took in stride."

Anurag served as the creative director on Yudh, a television show that premiered on Sony Entertainment Television in 2014. The cast included actors Sarika, Zakir Hussain, Mona Wasu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Kay Kay Menon.

Anurag's most recent film, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, which he wrote and directed, was released on February 3. The musical romantic drama stars Alaya F and debut actor Karan Mehta.