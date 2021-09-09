Anurag Kashyap Birthday special: Anurag Kashyap will ring into his 49th birth year on September 10. For his birthday we have brought some of his forthcoming projects for you to look out for. Scroll to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood Ace Director, Producer, Writer, Actor Anurag Kashyap is known for his different and unique filmmaking style. He also grabs attention every now and then for something controversial. The ace director-producer portrays reality with his stories. Anurag has directed several movies and OTT shows which are critically acclaimed and very popular among the audience.

Anurag Kashyap started his career as co-writer to Ram Gopal Verma for his super hit film Satya in the year 1998 and made his directorial debut with 'Paanch' in 2003. Anurag rose to fame with his movie 'Black Friday' that changed his life and career too. Anurag Kashyap celebrates his birthday on September 10 and on the occasion of his 49th birthday we have brought you some of his interesting upcoming projects that you can look out for.

Dobaaraa

Anurag Kashyap is the director of this movie. The sci-fi thriller film will feature Taapsee Pannu as the lead. Apart, from Taapsee the film will also feature Saswata Chatterjee, Pavail Gulati, and Rahul Bhatt. The shoot for the movie is completed and its release date can be announced any time soon.

Maximum City

This project is helmed by Anurag Kashyap. Maximum City is a drama based on a novel by Suketu Mehta. This directorial venture of Anurag is under pre-production now and anytime soon can go on the floors.

Paka (River Blood)

This movie is produced by Anurag Kashyap. The movie is a tale of a river that ith the blood of two feuding families and a young couple that tries to overcome this hatred with their love. The Malayalam movie is helmed by Nithin Lukose and will release on September 13.

Vishpuri

Vishpuri is based on novels of Tarquin Hall, is a comedy web series about a detective agency called Most Private Investigators from Delhi. Anurag Kashyap's Phantom is producing this series and will release on Amazon Prime.

Stardust

Stardust is web series that is produced by Anurag Kashyap's Phantom and will release soon on Amazon Prime. The series is directed by Vikram Aditya Motwane and is based on the rivalry between two actors in Hindi cinema with song and dance routines. The story comprises songs, dances, debauchery, murder, and backstabbing.

Posted By: Ashita Singh