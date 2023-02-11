Anurag Basu is one of the finest filmmakers in Indian cinema and has given the audience hits like Barfi, Life In A Metro and Ludo. The Barfi director is all set to direct another movie but this time, the movie will revolve around a real-life spy. As per reports, Anurag Basu will make a movie on the life of late RA&W officer Ravindra Kaushik, who went undercover when he was just 20 years old.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the family of Ravindra Kaushik has given their consent for the biopic and will help the makers as well to make the film.

Announcing the film, the makers said in an official statement, "His intuitive and timely reporting of critical information ensured that Indian Security Forces, between 1974 to 1983, were constantly steps ahead of any move Pakistan was planning to make.”

Meanwhile, Anurag Basu added that he wants to share the story of this unsung hero. "Ravindra Kaushik’s story is that of courage and valour. At the young age of 20 years, he played a pivotal role in many national and international security matters of the 70s and 80s that went on to define India’s as well as South Asia’s geo-political character. So much of our history is either hidden or forgotten. We ought to recognise and learn about this unsung hero.”

On the work front, Anurag Basu will direct 'Aashiqui 3', which stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role and it will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Mukesh Bhatt's Vishesh Films.

Talking about the film, Anurag Basu said, "‘Aashiqui’ and ‘Aashiqui 2’ were emotions for the fans that have remained in hearts till date, the aim is to carry the legacy ahead in the best possible way. It’d be my first venture with Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his hard work, dedication, grit and determination towards his work and I’m truly looking forward to this one.”

Meanwhile, Anurag Basu will also direct 'Metro In Dino, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie will release on December 8, 2023.