New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya passed away on Saturday due to kidney failure in Mumbai. The news of Aditya Paudwal's demise was announced by singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan in a social media post. Aditya was a music composer in Bollywood and worked with Mahadevan on several projects. Mahadevan took to Facebook to express condolences.

He wrote, "Devastated hearing this! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more !! Just can't believe this! What an amazing musician and a lovely human being !! I just sang a song which was programmed by him so beautifully two days back! Just can't come to terms with this !! Love you brother ... miss you."

For the past few months, he was undergoing treatment for kidney disease. He is the elder child of Arun and Anuradha Paudwal. He also composed several music and songs.

Aditya began his music vocation at a youthful age of nine. He also composed some amazing songs which deserve to make way into your playlist.

Here is the list of some of his songs:

1. Bhool Gaya Sab Kuch

The song Bhool Gaya Sab Kuch is a romantic song and a new version of an old classic song from the 1975 film Julie. The song was sung by Akriti Kakar & Sangeet Haldipur while the music was composed by Aditya Paudwal. It was originally composed by Rajesh Roshan.

2. Longing

Aditya Paudwal recently released his music single on all the platforms. He penned the song and composed the music as well.

3. Har Kisi Ko Nahi Milta

The music cover by singer Sumedha is composed by Aditya Paudwal. He also produced the song. The original lyrics of the song were penned by Indivar.

4. Parda Hai Parda

Aditya Paudwal composed this song as a tribute to the original song. The song is sung by Keerthy Sagathia. Aditya Paudwal is also the pianist in this song.

