New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Anupamaa, which is one of the most-watched soap operas had earlier made headlines when reports of a prequel surfaced on the internet. Confirming the same, the lead actress of the show Rupali Ganguly, dropped an introductory teaser of the show revealing the name of the prequel Anupamaa: Namaste America. The prequel will stream on Disney+Hotsar from April 25.

The video which was shared by Rupali, depicts her talking about how it is important to recognise opportunities in order to achieve our goals. Further the actress reveals that Anupamaa too got an opportunity 17 years back o make her dreams come true. It is believed that the prequel of the show will have a similar storyline.

“Do you know, Anupama too had an opportunity 17 years back to live her dreams, make her identity and change her life with her talent. This story is very special, and nobody has ever heard about it," Rupali says in the video.

Sharing the video, Rupali wrote, “Dekhiye Anupama ki zindagi ka vo panna jo aaj tak kisi ne nahi dekha! (Watch the unknown story of Anupama’s life which nobody has ever seen) Hotstar Specials Anupama: Namaste America streaming from April 25"

Take a look at the video shared by Rupali Ganguly here:

As soon as the teaser was shared by the actress, it had left the fans super excited. Fans spammed the comment section of the post with speculations of what will be the storyline of the show, and how eagerly they are waiting for the release. One of the users also suggested that the makers of the show should also bring in Anuj Kapadia in the prequel plot. “I don’t know-how. .but somehow bring Anuj or show him in the storyline," the comment read.

Meanwhile, a report in TellyChakkar claims that the Anupamaa prequel is likely to have only 11 episodes. The report further suggests that the prequel will revolve around Anupama and Vanraj’s relationship after 10 years of their marriage.

For the unversed, the soap opera Anupamaa airs on Star Plus. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show features Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch, and Arvind Vaidya among others.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen