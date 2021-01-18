Anupamaa: Now, the fans of the show couldn't be happier as the chemistry of Anupamaa and Vanraj is seen getting back, however, there is a twist in the show, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: In the recent episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj has finally confessed his feelings and has said that he has now realised that he never cared for her but now he knows for sure that he loves her. He tells Anupamaa that he took so long to say all this but now he knows her value. After this, Vanraj asked Anupamaa that even though he had made her suffer for 25 years but still does she love her? To which Anupamaa replied with tearful eyes that she does love him.

Now, the fans of the show couldn't be happier as the chemistry of Anupamaa and Vanraj is seen getting back. However, there is a twist as it is revealed that Vanraj was only dreaming the scenario in his head and as he gets up in the morning he makes his mind that he is going to express his feelings to Anupamaa for real this time.

He goes on and tries to express his feelings to Anupamaa but he gets interrupted in between as someone or the other person keeps coming in between and interrupts him.

After this, Leela comes and she has brought a gift along with her that is a washing machine but Anupamaa realizes that Leela is doing all of it to make her feel small, and thus she thanks her and says that she does not want her washing machine and she is happy without it.

On the other hand, Kavya is getting restless as she sees that Vanraj seems to not care about her anymore and she is seen getting jealous by seeing the mushy chemistry between Anupama and Vanraj. After this, Nandini is seen scolding Kavya and gives her the reality check and says, 'what are you even doing, is that even worth it as there is a high chance that Vanraj might not get back.' As Kavya listens to the harsh words, she gets upset over it.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma