Anupamaa: Fees Per Episode Of Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey And Cast Will Leave You Shocked

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna star in lead roles on the show. (Image Credits: Instagram)

‘Anupamaa’ is the highest rated Hindi show on Indian television. The show enjoys the number 1 spot on Television rating points (TRP) charts and has been a fan favorite for several years now.

The show has aired over 700 episodes till now and stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi, ‘Anupamaa’ premiered on TV on July 13, 2020. Take a look at the staggering fees charged by the lead cast of the superhit show:

Rupali Ganguly

Playing the titular character on the show, Rupali Ganguly’s ‘Anupamaa’ is a fan-favorite character. Her iconic one-liners and dialogues are a rage on social media. Reportedly, the television star used to charge Rs 30,000 to 35,000 per episode, but after the rise in popularity of the show, Rupali now charges roughly around Rs 1.5 lakh to 3 lakh per episode.

Sudhanshu Pandey

Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays the role of Vanraj on the show, reportedly charges Rs 1 to 1.5 lakh per episode.

Gaurav Khanna

The new lead opposite ‘Anupamaa’, Gaurav Khanna plays the role of Anuj Kapadia on the show. The actor reportedly charges Rs 1.5 lakh per episode.

Nidhi Shah

‘Kinjal’ Nidhi Shah reportedly charges Rs 32,000 per episode.

Madalsa Sharma

Portraying the character of Kavya on the show, Madalsa Sharma charges Rs 30,000 per episode.

Paras Kalnawat

Recently featured in ‘Jhalak Dikhla Ja’, Paras Kalnawat reportedly charged Rs 40,000 per episode.

Muskaan Bamne

Muskaan Bamne, who plays the role of Pakhi on the show, reportedly charges somewhere around Rs 27,000 per episode.

Anagha Bhosale

Anagha Bhosale, who played the role of Nandini in ‘Anupamaa’, charges roughly around Rs 26,000 per episode.

Arvind Vaidya

Playing the role of ‘Babuji’ on ‘Anupamaa’, Arvind Vaidya charges around Rs 25,000 per episode.

Tassnim Sheikh

Tassnim Sheikh, who plays the role of ‘Baa’ on the show is reportedly paid Rs 22,000 per episode.

Ashish Mehrotra

The actor charges reportedly somewhere around Rs 33,000 per episode.