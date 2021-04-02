Aashish Mehrotra, who plays the role of Rupali's on-screen son also tested positive for coronavirus. Currently, the shoot of the show has been halted for a few days.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Anupamaa show lead actress Rupali Ganguly tested positive for coronavirus. On Friday, the actress shared a post on Instagram in which she updated her fans about her health condition. She shared the post with her photo in which she was wearing a helmet and was posing in Saree.

In her post, she also said that even after taking several precautions she tested positive for coronavirus and she feels really sorry for the Anupamaa family.

Her caption read, "MA Corona Devi

Tu hai ki nahiiiii ( mild to asymptomatic)

Ye kya hua kaise hua kab hua

Jab hua tab hua .... chhodo ye na poocho

This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be

Take care and stay safe everyone and keep showering ur love on my family and Anupamaa family Sorry for letting u and Rudransh down @ashwinkverma and the entire unit down @rajan.shahi.543 despite u taking all the precautions- pata nahi kahan se kaise ho gaya ... Have quarantined myself away from my family and other humans

Family has been tested and awaiting results.... please keep them in ur prayers.. Unit is getting tested too as I write this .... please send out a lot of love , healing and prayers for my family and for my Anupamaa family.

As soon as she shared the post on Instagram, her fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages. Many users wished for her speedy recovery. One of the users wrote, "Get well soon ma'am and come back soon to the sets."

Another wrote, "Take care and get well soon mam."

Yet another wrote, "You please take care mam.. everything will be fine."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma