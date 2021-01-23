Anupama: In the recent episode, Anirudh has agreed to leave Kavya but at a price of Rs 60 lakh, read on to know more.

In the recent episode, Anupama has taken the tough decision to take divorce from Vanraj. She finally visits the lawyer's office to get the paperwork done. On the other hand, Kavya was seen pressurising Vanraj to get his divorce as soon as possible but the latter is seen saying, "getting divorce with Anupama is easy but you have to make sure to get your divorce from Anirudh because he will create a problem for us."

In the next scene, Anirudh makes the entry and says that Vanraj is speaking all truth, and he will not file for divorce until he gets Rs 60 lakh. After listening to this, Vanraj and Kavya were left in shock.

Anirudh even reveals that he saw Vanraj going to the temple with his wife Anupama, and he heard all the conversation that took place between them. He further says that Kavya should not believe Vanraj as he is doing all of this to make Anupama jealous and he will not marry Kavya no matter how hard she tries to win Vanraj.

Kavya does not believe Anirudh and she says that he is saying all of it to create problems for her as he does not want to leave her. She even tries to convince Anirudh to end things on a good note and, that the latter should not ask for money for the divorce.

In the next scene, Anupama is seen in the lawyer's office. She tells the lawyer that she has now made her mind, and wants to get her divorce done. Her lawyer questions her and asks her that does she want to defame her husband or wants to file the charges of cheating her, to which Anupama replies and says, that she just wants the happiness of all and will not file any charges against Vanraj. She further says that no matter Vanraj cheated her but he is a good son and a father and thus, she only wants a divorce from him and nothing else.

Later, Vanraj was seen in his office and he receives the divorce paper. He was seen in a state of utter shock after seeing the divorce paper and he immediately rushes back to his home.

