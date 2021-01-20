Anupama, Jan 20 Written Updates: Anupama advises Vanraj that first he betrayed her and broke her heart for Kavya and now he is betraying Kavya for her. She stresses that he has to go back and then storms out of the room.

In the recent episode of Anupama, viewers will get to see enough drama, the Star Plus show starts with Anupama questioning Vanraj for trying to help her by gifting her washing machine. She tells Vanraj that he doesn't need to shower love and help on her as she means nothing to him now.

Anupama further goes on to add that she took care of him after his accident for the sake of Baa, Babuji and their kids. However, as soon as he will get better she will ask him to leave the house and go back to Kavya.

In response, Vanraj says that now he doesn't want to leave and wants to live with her and his family. To this Anupama says that when he loves Kavya then why he wants to stay back and look after the family.

She advises Vanraj that first he betrayed her and broke her heart for Kavya and now he is betraying Kavya for her. She stresses that he has to go back and then storms out of the room.

Baa who witnessed the whole scene from outside the room comes out and scolds Anupama for being stone-hearted and not seeing his good side. She further adds that every woman has to go through this and she is not the exception however, by declining Vanraj's love she is trying to create a history.

In the next scene, we see Pakhi asking her father Viraj to go to a picnic to Manali, Anupama tries to intervene, however, Vanraj convinces Anupama and allows Pakhi. He further suggests that they all should go on a family picnic to Manali.

As the episode continues we see Kavya inviting Anirudh at her house, Vanraj sees this and wonders what is he doing at her house. While he was standing and wondering what's taking him so long to come out of the house, Kavya comes out and asks him to meet her in the evening as she wants to discuss some matters urgently.

In the of the episode we see Anupama worshipping at temple, the moment she opens her eyes she gets stunned seeing Viraj standing beside her. Meanwhile, pandit ji comes over and reminds her to apply sindoor on Devi Maa.

Anupama agrees to it and goes to apply sindoor on Devi Maa, finding this as the best opportunity Vanraj tries to apply sindoor on Anupama's forehead, however she stops him. (Episode end)

