‘Anupama’ Actor Rupali Ganguly Buys Swanky Mercedes Car, Celebrates With Family, | Watch

Actor Rupali Ganguly bought a new white Mercedes car sharing the news with her fans on Instagram, as she celebrates the homecoming of her new purchase with her family. Rupali Ganguly posted a video featuring her husband Ashwin Verma and their son Rudransh Verma.

In the video, Rupali and her family can be seen cutting a cake and also doing a small aarti and puja, where she also inserted some fun and jolly moments with her family and staff members of the store. She also unveiled her new car in the video where fireworks and pictures of her were hanging from the ceiling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Rupali donned a saree as she held her son's hand while she was cutting the cake. Next, the 'Anupama' actress was seen standing in front of her car and doing a puja with her son and husband, while she then hugged her son and then posed for a family picture including her husband.

Laughing and giggling all along, Rupali did a little dance and captioned the post, "Gratitude (folded hands emoji) Jai Matadi Jai Mahakal (red heart emoji). Thank you @ashwinkverma for giving me the courage to dream. @rajan.shahi.543 Thank you for giving me the chance to make my dreams turn into reality. And Thankkkyou Rudransh Verma for being my Biggest blessing and dream come true!!"

Taking to her comment section, many of her industry friends were seen where actor Ronit Roy wrote, "Congratulations on your newest acquisition," while actor Sayantani Ghosh said, "Congrats." A social media user teased her and wrote, "This time it's Monisha buying an expensive car." Monisha was the name of Rupali Ganguly's character in her famous comedy show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Rupali Ganguly rose to fame as Monisha Sarabhai in the famous comedy TV show 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.' She also featured in 'Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Parvarrish.' Currently, she is playing the lead role in a television show 'Anupama' which is a super hit on Indian television.