Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran television actor Anupam Shyam passed away in the wee hours of Monday in Mumbai due to multiple organ failure, informed his friend and fellow actor Yashpal Sharma. He was 63-year-old.

Sharma said that Shyam was admitted to Mumbai's Lifeline Hospital last week due to a kidney infection. He said that the 63-year-old veteran television actor breathed his last in presence of his brothers -- Anurag and Kanchan.

"I got to know that he's no more. So we rushed here and found he was still breathing. The doctor later declared him dead. He was hospitalised for 4 days. He had high blood sugar and used to take injections during shooting of his last film," Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Several Bollywood and television actors and directors took to Twitter to pay tributes to Shyam. Paying tribute to Shyam, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said that the 63-year-old was "one of the finest actors and a great human being".

Veteran actor Manoj Joshi said that he was saddened by the demise of his 'friend' Shyam, who was a "very talented actor". Meanwhile, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel said, "Anupam Shyam ji was a very good actor, his demise is unfortunate. Om Shanti".

"Saddened by the demise of very talented actor Anupam Shyam ji. We have lost a great man. My deepest condolences to his family and friends," tweeted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Visshnu Mittal.

Meanwhile, actor Manoj Joshi tweeted: "Saddened by the demise of my friend and very talented actor Anupam Shyam ji. We have lost a great man. My deepest condolences to his family and friends".

Shyam was considered one of the finest actors in the television industry. In his nearly three-decade-long career, the 63-year-old acted in several films like "Satya", "Dil Se", "Lagaan" and "Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi". However, he was best known for his performance in "Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya". He also made cameos in movies like "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Bandit Queen".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma