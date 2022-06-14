New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The veteran actress Kirron Kher is celebrating her birthday today. She has impressed the audience with her acting performances over the years and has proved her versatility as an actor again and again. From her portrayal of Sumitra Chakraborty in the period drama Devdas to playing the role of a dramatic mom in Om Shanti Om and Dostana, Kirron Kher has nailed every performance. Now her husband and actor Anupam Kher has penned a sweet note to wish her on her birthday and also shared some pictures.

Sharing the photos, Anupam Kher wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest #Kirron! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long, healthy & peaceful life!! May your life be full of laughter. You are God’s special person! May you continue to serve the people of #Chandigarh for many years. May @sikandarkher get married soon. Love & prayers always! @kirronkhermp #HappyBirthday #Laughter".

Anupam Kher, in the post, also wrote that their son Sikandar Kher may get married soon. Actress Mahima Chaudhry commented, "Happy bday Kirron mam. Wishing u happiness, great health , blessings. Both of u are awesome. Lots n lots n lots of love". Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Happy Birthday Kirron ji".

Last year, on the occasion of his wedding anniversary, Anupam Kher shared some old photos with Kirron Kher and also a photo from their wedding. He wrote, "Happy 36th wedding anniversary dearest #Kirron. It has been a long journey with all the possible emotions of laughter, tears, arguments, sharing, friendship, love and togetherness! But a journey worth it. These black and white pics have all the shades of colour in them. Stay safe and healthy. Love and prayers always! @kirronkhermp #Anniversary #Life #Love".

On the work front, Kirron Kher was last seen as the judge of the reality Tv show India's Got Talent. Meanwhile, Anupam Kher was last seen in The Kashmir Files, which was a blockbuster. He will star in Uunchai, IB71 and Nautanki.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav