Anupam Kher Unveils First Look Poster Of ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’ With Mary Kom | See Pics

Anupam Kher unveiled the poster of his upcoming film 'Shiv Shastri Balboa' with Olympic medal-winner Mary Kom in Mumbai. The duo launched the poster posing with boxing gloves on camera, looking energetic and tiger-spirited.

Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Anupam Kher wrote, "Dearest MaryKom! Thank you for being amazingly gracious and releasing the poster of our film Shiv Shastri Balboa. You are a national icon and your life journey is hugely inspirational. I am personally humbled and honored to get the opportunity to wear boxing gloves standing next to you! Aap Bharat ki shaan ho (you are India's pride)."

The film's poster revealed Anupam Kher as an old man who appears to have the spirit of a tiger behind a framed glass, where he can be seen wearing boxing gloves and a dog is seen in the picture stating, "Really!!!" Also, the text on the poster read, 'Shiv Shastri Balboa'.

The film also features Neena Gupta, Nargis Fakri, Jugal Hansraj, and Sharib Hashmi in prominent roles. Helmed by Indian-American filmmaker Ajayan Venugopalan, the film will be reportedly released in the English language.

Earlier, last year, Anupam Kher shared the first poster of the film featuring him, Neena Gupta, and a dog, where the trio was seen standing in the middle of a village abroad with cows grazing in the background of the picture.

On Saturday, Anupam Kher also shared a video from his flight landing in Bhubaneshwar, where he is currently working on multiple projects, including Anurag Basu's 'Metro In Dino', Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War', Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' and G Ashok's 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay.'

The veteran actor has recently finished the shoot of 'The Signature', 'IB71', 'Kaagaz 2', and 'Nautanki.' 'Shiv Shastri Balboa' marks Anupam Kher's 519th film in his working career.

The actor is still riding high on the success of his recent releases including Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files', Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai', Telugu Film 'Karthikeya 2', and Tamil film 'Connect.'